Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street on his way to present his Autumn Statement in the House of Commons, in London November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond is using his first detailed policy announcement to help prepare the British economy for "a new chapter", a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Hammond outlined his message for the "Autumn Statement", which is due to be unveiled later on Wednesday, to a meeting of May's top ministers.

"The chancellor set out how this is focused on preparing and supporting the economy as we begin writing a new chapter in our country's history," the spokeswoman said.

She said Hammond had told ministers there was a "particular emphasis on raising productivity and by that this is addressing an issue which fundamentally means people in the UK are working longer hours for less pay compared to our comparative countries".

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)