Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond reads through his Autumn Statement as he poses for a photograph in his office in 11 Downing Street, London, Britain November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau

LONDON Britain's Chancellor, Philip Hammond, will on Wednesday announce an increase in the minimum wage from April for workers aged 25 and over to 7.50 pounds ($9.31) an hour from the current 7.20 pounds, the Treasury said.

Hammond is due to make the first detailed economic policy announcement of the new government, the Autumn Statement, to parliament at 1230 GMT.

Hammond's predecessor as chancellor of the exchequer, George Osborne introduced the higher rate for over 25s last year, and said it was expected to rise to 9 pounds by 2020.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)