Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday Britain's vote to leave the European Unions must be respected and that the decision on when to trigger the formal "Article 50" exit process was a decision for "Britain alone".
"There can be no doubt about the result ... I am clear, and the cabinet agreed this morning, that the decision must be accepted," Cameron told parliament.
"The British government will not be triggering Article 50 at this stage ... this is our sovereign decision and it will be for Britain, and Britain alone, to take."
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.