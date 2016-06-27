Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON British Prime minister David Cameron said on Monday that he hoped London's mayor and the city's financial sector had a strong voice in Brexit negotiations, to ensure the closest possible relationship with the European Union.
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.