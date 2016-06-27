Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday there should be no attempt in parliament to block Britain's departure from the European Union following the country's vote to leave the bloc.
The Scottish National Party's parliamentary spokesman later warned Cameron that his party had no intention of seeing Scotland taken out of the EU against its will.
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.