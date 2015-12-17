Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 17, 2015. EU leaders are due to discuss migrants crises and David Cameron's demands for reform of the bloc ahead of a referendum he plans to hold by the end of 2017 on... REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS British Prime Minister David Cameron said he wanted to see real progress in talks with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday over his demands for EU reform, although he was not pushing for a deal this week.

"Tonight here in Brussels we are going to have a conversation dedicated to Britain's renegotiation of its position in Europe and I want to see real progress in all of the four areas that I have mentioned," he said on arrival.

"We're not pushing for a deal tonight but we're pushing for real momentum so that we can get this deal done. So I will be battling for Britain right through the night and I think we'll be getting a good deal."

