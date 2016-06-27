Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON Britain is entitled to have a European Union commissioner while still a member of the bloc and will seek to appoint one as soon as possible, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
Britain's member of the EU executive, Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill, resigned on Saturday after having campaigned against Britain leaving the EU.
"I am moving on this as fast as we can ... as a full paying, full member I think we are entitled to have a commissioner," Cameron told parliament.
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.