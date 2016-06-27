LONDON Britain is entitled to have a European Union commissioner while still a member of the bloc and will seek to appoint one as soon as possible, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

Britain's member of the EU executive, Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill, resigned on Saturday after having campaigned against Britain leaving the EU.

"I am moving on this as fast as we can ... as a full paying, full member I think we are entitled to have a commissioner," Cameron told parliament.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James)