Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON Britain's next prime minister will be appointed by Sept. 2 at the latest under a timetable put forward on Monday by the committee responsible for running the leadership contest triggered by David Cameron's decision to resign.
"We recommend that the process of electing a new leader of the Conservative Party should commence next week ... and conclude no later than Friday the second of September," said Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers.
He told reporters that an earlier conclusion might be possible and that nominations must be submitted by noon on Thursday. The proposals are subject to approval by the full committee.
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.