Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn return to the House of Commons after the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he had spoken to Labour opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn about the June 23 referendum on European Union membership.

"I've spoken to him about it, we haven't appeared on a platform together, I don't know whether that's going to happen, but we do agree about this," Cameron said at an event in London hosted by Sky News.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Angus MacSwan)