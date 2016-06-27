Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said he wanted to keep in place arrangements with France that allow British border controls to be based in the French port of Calais, following last week's decision to leave the European Union.
"We support continuing the treaty that was established that has the border in Calais, and we'll do everything we can to persuade to the French to keep to their side of the bargain and continue as we are," Cameron told parliament.
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.