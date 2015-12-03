SOFIA British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would use a meeting of European Union leaders later this month to "focus minds" on the reforms he is seeking to Britain's relationship with the bloc.

"We will keep up the pace on negotiations and we will use this summit to focus minds and to work on solutions in the toughest areas because we do need reform in each and every area I've set out," he said during a visit to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

Earlier, Cameron told German Chancellor Angela Merkel he did not expect to reach a deal on his planned EU reforms at the December European Council meeting.

(additional reporting by William James in London, editing by Elizabeth Piper)