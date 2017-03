Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron smiles during the Northern Future Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron is likely to send details of his proposed reforms of the European Union to fellow EU leaders in the week starting Nov. 9, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Cameron has previously said he planned to spell out his proposals in early November, a key step in his renegotiation push ahead of an in-out referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Cameron plans to hold the referendum before the end of 2017.

The spokeswoman told reporters that the reform proposals were more likely to be made in the week of Nov. 9 than next week.

(Reporting by David Milliken; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)