LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he was suspicious of the power of Brussels and would look at doing more to change domestic law to assert the sovereignty of Britain's parliament within the European Union.

Cameron is renegotiation Britain's ties with the European Union ahead of a membership referendum due by the end of 2017, and a report in local media on Sunday reported he would change British law to make clear that parliament is sovereign.

"We already asserted the sovereignty of parliament back in 2010 when we passed our referendum act so no power can be passed from Britain to Brussels without there being a referendum," he told BBC Radio.

"If it is necessary to do that again in more detail to make it even clearer to people that our parliament is sovereign we will ... I think there is a good case for it and so we will look very carefully at that."

Cameron has said he favours staying in a reformed EU but rules nothing out if he cannot get the changes he wants.

One of his four key demands in reforming the EU is that Britain would not be subject to the commitment to "ever closer union" set out in the EU treaty. He also wants groups of national parliaments to be able to block EU laws.

The Sunday Times reported that following a deal with other European leaders, which he hopes will be reached at a February summit, Cameron would announce that Britain's courts were not going to bound by Europe's Charter of Fundamental Rights.

"I am very suspicious of Brussels and I love our British institutions and I would never belong to a European Union if I felt in some way that that was bad for British institutions and British democracy," Cameron said on Monday.

