LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes discussion of alternative proposals to his plan to curb welfare payments to European Union migrants but his original proposal remains on the table, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The EU is offering Britain a new "emergency brake" rule that could give it the right to deny benefits to new EU workers for up to four years, sources close to the renegotiation of Britain's EU relationship told Reuters earlier.

"Over the last few weeks we've seen a number of options put forward in this area. We welcome that, it shows the constructive spirit in which people are engaging in talks," Cameron's spokesman told reporters when asked about the EU's proposal.

"These discussions will continue, (there is) still more work to do," he added. Cameron is due to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday.

