LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he wanted to conclude his renegotiation of Britain's relationship with the European Union as soon as possible but was focussed on getting the content of the deal right.

In a letter to Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, Cameron set out the four main areas in which he wants to see changes to Britain's EU ties ahead of a membership referendum due to be held by the end of 2017.

"It remains my aim to conclude an agreement at the earliest opportunity, but the priority is to get the substance right," he said in the letter, which was published by his office.

Cameron said he had been encouraged in his talks with other EU leaders so far that there was "wide understanding" of Britain's concerns.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James)