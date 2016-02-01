LONDON Britain and the European Union agree that Britain could use an "emergency brake" on curbing welfare payments to EU migrants immediately, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday.

Earlier, Cameron and European Council President Donald Tusk ended talks saying they had yet to reach a deal on all four areas where the British leader wants to see reform before calling a referendum on EU membership.

"On welfare, the commission have tabled a text making clear that the UK's current circumstances meet the criteria for triggering the emergency brake," the spokesperson said in a statement, calling it "a significant breakthrough".

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Dominic Evans)