Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo in Warsaw, Poland December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON Britain's David Cameron has not changed his position on the need to curb welfare payments to EU migrants, his spokeswoman said on Friday, after media reports said the prime minister was willing to drop the plan.

Cameron has promised to reform Britain's ties with the 28-member bloc before a membership referendum by the end of 2017 but his welfare demands have proved a problem for eastern European member states.

On Thursday, Poland said it had not been able to reach agreement with Britain on the plan. Cameron's spokeswoman said he was open to discussions with EU leaders about finding a solution to the issue.

