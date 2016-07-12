No 'new London' in EU after Brexit, says Irish central bank head
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
LONDON Bank of England Mark Carney said the low level of long-dated gilt yields does not reflect the prospects for the economy but the appetite for safety in the current environment.
"There is a big element of what's happening in markets which is in our opinion, in my opinion, a hedging of downside risk," Carney told lawmakers.
"I would not take that core signal in terms of the prospects of this economy, they are much better."
