Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China will keep its domestic liquidity reasonable and ample, its central bank said in a statement on Friday on Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The People's Bank of China said it will strengthen communication with other central banks and continue to use various monetary policy tools.

China will maintain prudent monetary policy, will keep the yuan basically stable and will further improve the market-based yuan mechanism, the PBOC said. The central bank has pledged to let market forces play a bigger role in setting yuan exchange rate

The PBOC said it had already made "appropriate contingency plans" in connection with the British vote.

(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)