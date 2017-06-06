May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON UK insurer Chesnara (CSN.L) said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union.
“Chesnara already has two insurance companies in the Netherlands and one in Sweden so could move its headquarters to either of these locations, depending on the regulatory environment in post-Brexit," a Chesnara spokesman said in emailed comments, adding that "there is certainly no current intention to do so“.
Chesnara, which focuses on insurance business closed to new policyholders, has previously said it could move to Amsterdam if needed.
Its headquarters are currently in Preston, northwest England.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.