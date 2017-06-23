BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday the offer Prime Minister Theresa May presented to other European Union leaders for safeguarding expatriates' rights after Brexit was "below expectations".

"Citizens' rights are the number one priority for the EU 27 and we have made our position clear. We want to ensure the full rights for EU and UK citizens after Brexit," Tusk told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels where May outlined a plan.

"My fist impression," Tusk said, "Is that the UK's offer is below our expectations and that it risks worsening the situation of citizens. But it will be for our negotiation team to analyse the offer line by line once we receive it on paper."

