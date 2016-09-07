Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Britain's dominance in euro-denominated clearing of financial contracts will end after the country's withdrawal from the European Union, former Bank of England Governor Charlie Bean said on Wednesday.
Britain is the main centre in the EU for clearing derivatives and other financial contracts denominated in euros.
French President Francois Hollande has said this should move to the euro zone in future after Brexit, but banks have privately expressed scepticism that this can be done.
"I think it's certain that we will lose it," Bean told a House of Lords committee.
He said he had "absolutely no doubt at all" that euro denominated clearing will be mandated to be taken back to the euro zone.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.