Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is introduced during a campaign event at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Friday said she respected the United Kingdom's vote on leaving the European Union and was committed to maintaining America's relationships with both Britain and European countries.

"Our first task has to be to make sure that the economic uncertainty created by these events does not hurt working families here in America," she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Doina Chiacu)