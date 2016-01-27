Jonathan Faull, director-general of a task force for strategic Issues related to the UK referendum, delivers a talk at the offices of The Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, Ireland November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BRUSSELS The European Union executive will not campaign in Britain's referendum on EU membership, though it believes it would be better off staying in the bloc, a European Commission official told eurosceptic lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We do not intend to campaign in the referendum in any way," Jonathan Faull, the executive's coordinator on negotiations with London, told a party meeting in the European Parliament chaired by UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.

Faull, an EU civil servant who is British, was pressed by Farage, who leads a multinational bloc of anti-EU parties in the Brussels legislature, on whether the Commission would step up "information" activity on the benefits of EU membership.

The Commission official, who insisted during an hour of mostly polite exchanges he did not feel himself to be in the "lion's den", said only normal EU business would be conducted.

"The European Commission will in the United Kingdom, as in the other 27 member states, continue to inform citizens, businesses, consumers and so on about its activities," he said.

"But ... we will not participate actively. We will not finance campaign organisations in the referendum. We never do."

Faull said negotiators were still working to present a draft agreement on British Prime Minister David Cameron's demands for EU reforms to a summit of EU leaders in three weeks and declined to go into detail on what proposals might be put forward.

Cameron, whose demands for EU reform are dismissed by UKIP as insufficient to justify Britain staying in the Union, has promised a referendum by the end of next year and campaigning is already getting under way, with a vote possible as early as June.

On Cameron's key demand for mechanisms to reduce immigration to Britain by other EU citizens, Faull said possible solutions included "defining" the limitations on the right to move freely around the bloc - a right that relates only to employment.

He also said negotiators had looked into "indexing" child benefits paid to workers according to the country their children lived in - which could reduce benefits paid in Britain to workers with children living at home in poorer eastern states.

