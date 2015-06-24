File photo of former European Union's counter-terrorism coordinator Gijs de Vries (L), then EU Justice and Home Affairs Director General Jonathan Faull, and former U.S Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary Asa Hutchinson (R) talk together after a joint news conference in Brussels April 26, 2004. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

BRUSSELS EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker appointed one of the most senior Britons in Brussels to head a task force dealing with reforms demanded by Prime Minister David Cameron to keep Britain in the European Union.

In a sign of the European Commission gearing up to negotiate with London ahead of a British referendum on whether to leave the bloc, Juncker named veteran EU administrator Jonathan Faull to the role on Wednesday as part of a shake-up of top posts that saw the Irish head of the civil service, Catherine Day, retire.

On Thursday, Cameron will use a Brussels summit with fellow EU leaders to formally deliver his proposal for modifications in the European Union that will help him recommend continued EU membership in a vote to be held by 2017.

The negotiating process in Brussels is likely to be overseen by former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who as president of the European Council chairs meetings of leaders. But changes to EU regulations, laws and treaties will involve the Commission.

Juncker himself has made clear he regards keeping the bloc's second-biggest economy inside the EU as a personal mission.

Faull, 60, is a 30-year Commission veteran. After starting in antitrust policy, he has headed two departments, dealing with first internal affairs and now financial services, where Britain has often had complex negotiations that give it special status.

As director-general for financial services he has been involved in reconciling British banking interests with measures taken to stabilise the euro zone during the debt crisis. A key goal for non-euro Britain is lasting safeguards on such issues.

Faull will keep director-general rank leading what the Commission called "a Task Force responsible for strategic issues related to the UK referendum" reporting directly to Juncker.

Among other significant moves in a scheduled reshuffle was the retirement of Day, 61, who as secretary general was the Commission's top civil servant for a decade. She is replaced by Dutchman Alexander Italiener, now head of competition policy.

Juncker said he was disappointed at a lack of women among the senior ranks and pledged to promote more. Commission data showed an unchanged five women among 33 directors-general. There was, however, some shift in nationalities at the top rank.

Britain, Germany and Spain had each provided four and France three of the DGs. After a first reshuffle under Luxembourg's former premier Juncker, Germans have six of the posts, French five, Spaniards four and Britons, Dutch and Italians three.

