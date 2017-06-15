Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
PRAGUE The European Union's door remains open to Britain although the country is likely to continue in its divorce proceedings after voting to leave the bloc a year ago, European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.
When asked at a conference in Prague whether the Commission agreed with French President Macron when he said the door remained open to Britain, Timmmermans said, "By all means."
"We did not ask the UK to leave, they decided to leave," he said. "And we are anxious to know how they are going to leave.
"So that's the process we are in right now and I frankly believe they will continue with that, they will leave, but if at any time they would say hang on, we've reconsidered, we'd like to stay, I would receive them with open arms."
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.