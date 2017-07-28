FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit transition talks only possible after divorce issues settled - EU Commission
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 days ago

Brexit transition talks only possible after divorce issues settled - EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the European flag outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 1, 2017.Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that discussions about a potential Brexit transition period could only begin once divorce issues are settled.

Responding to comments from British Finance Minister Philip Hammond that a transition period could last until mid-2022 and that he wanted an "off-the-shelf" solution for it, a Commission spokesman told a news conference:

"Once you know where you are going you can also consider the modalities of getting there. One thing at a time. At this point in time, we are about to discuss the specifics of separation and once this is done to the satisfaction of everyone we may move to the second step."

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

