LONDON Nov 16 - Worries about inflation among British households have risen to their highest level in nearly two and a half years following the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote in June, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Financial data firm Markit also said more than half households now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates in the next 12 months.

Markit said it monthly Household Finance Index held steady at 43.7 in November, its lowest level since May.

British consumer price inflation slowed in October, according to data released on Tuesday, but is expected to pick up to around 3 percent by the end of next year, according to the Bank of England and private economists.

Many Britons will have already noticed higher prices at the fuel pump. BoE Governor Mark Carney has said the weaker pound - down about 20 percent against the dollar since June - will soon start to feed through into prices across the high street.

Households were divided on monetary policy, with 17 percent of them expecting the BoE to cut its base rate again, compared with 55 percent who said it was likely to raise rates within the next 12 months.

The BoE said earlier this month it no longer expected to cut rates below their historic low of 0.25 percent as the economy held up to shock of the Brexit vote better than it had predicted and inflation pressures mounted.

