Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) meets with his British counterpart David Cameron (L) at the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/Scanpix

COPENHAGEN Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that any deal agreed with the European Union on reforming Britain's relationship with the bloc would be irreversible.

At a news conference with Danish Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen, Cameron said that if a deal were agreed at a February summit, all EU members would have to agree to reverse it - something Britain was unlikely to do after it had proposed the deal in the first place.

"It would only be reversible if all 28 countries including Britain agree to reverse it," Cameron said. "Well, given that it's the treaty that Britain wants, there's no way we're going to agree to reverse it."

Rasmussen also described the plan to keep Britain in the European Union presented by European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday as "a solid answer".

"The paper proposal is a solid answer to what we need and I definitely do not hope that we need any amendments. We need on certain areas clarification, but we don't need amendments and I do not expect amendments," Rasmussen said.

(Reporting by William James and Erik Matzen, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)