LONDON British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is failing and should resign, Hilary Benn, dismissed by Corbyn hours earlier as foreign policy chief, said on Sunday.

"He is a good and decent man but he is not a leader," Benn told BBC television.

Benn said he would not stand to run Labour himself.

