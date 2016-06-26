UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON The British opposition Labour Party's Northern Ireland policy spokesman, Vernon Coaker, resigned from the party's senior team on Sunday following the country's decision to leave the European Union, local media reported.
Coaker became the eighth member of the party's "shadow cabinet" to resign on Sunday in what is being seen as an attempt to unseat the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn. A ninth, Hilary Benn, was sacked overnight after telling Corbyn he had lost confidence in his leadership.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union is expected to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny, which started on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers' attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.