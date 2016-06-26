Britain's then-Shadow Defence Secretary Vernon Coaker (L) and Ed Miliband, then-leader of the opposition Labour Party, leave the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London in this March 13, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

Then-Shadow defence secretary Vernon Coaker speaks during the Labour party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England in this September 22, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

LONDON The British opposition Labour Party's Northern Ireland policy spokesman, Vernon Coaker, resigned from the party's senior team on Sunday following the country's decision to leave the European Union, local media reported.

Coaker became the eighth member of the party's "shadow cabinet" to resign on Sunday in what is being seen as an attempt to unseat the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn. A ninth, Hilary Benn, was sacked overnight after telling Corbyn he had lost confidence in his leadership.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)