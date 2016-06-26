UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON The British opposition Labour Party's justice policy spokesman Charles Falconer resigned from leader Jeremy Corbyn's senior team on Sunday following the country's decision to leave the European Union, local media reported.
Falconer was the ninth member of Labour's top team to quit on Sunday as a part of a protest against Corbyn's leadership. A tenth, Hilary Benn, was sacked overnight after telling Corbyn he had lost confidence in his ability to lead the party.
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union is expected to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny, which started on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers' attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.