LONDON Britain's opposition Labour party is clear that the country should remain in the European Union, the party's new hard-left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said in the Financial Times newspaper on Thursday.

In an opinion piece, Corbyn said workplace protections were vital and that if Prime Minister David Cameron failed to deliver a "good package or one that reduces the social gains we have previously won in Europe," Labour would renegotiate.

