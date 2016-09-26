The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks after the announcement of his victory in the party's leadership election, in Liverpool, Britain September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Newly re-elected opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during Labour's women's conference on the eve of the Labour Party annual conference, in Liverpool, Britain September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, reacts after the announcement of his victory in the party's leadership election, in Liverpool, Britain September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Newly re-elected opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during Labour's women's conference on the eve of the Labour Party annual conference, in Liverpool, Britain September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Newly re-elected opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during Labour's women's conference on the eve of the Labour Party annual conference, in Liverpool, Britain September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

LONDON Britain's parliament must be kept fully informed about the government's strategy for leaving the European Union, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said parliament would play a role in Britain's exit from the EU but that she will be leading the negotiations and will make the final decision on what deal the country gets.

Asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr whether that was democratic, Corbyn said: "I don't think it's democratic and I don't think it's sustainable at all."

"This is a huge political issue, it's the most significant economic issue facing Britain in my or your lifetime and I think at the very least parliament should be fully informed."

He said Labour had set up a Brexit team to demand information from the government and also get involved in talks.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)