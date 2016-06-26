LONDON Lawmakers in Britain's main opposition Labour Party should "calm down" and hold together, John McDonnell, the party's finance spokesman, said on Sunday, after a sacking and resignation plunged the party into open warfare.

"I know how disappointed people are about the loss of the European referendum, but now is the time we hold together," McDonnell told BBC television, referring to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Asked whether Jeremy Corbyn will remain leader of the Labour Party, McDonnell said: "He's not going anywhere."

