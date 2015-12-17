BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande warned on Thursday that European Union principles on freedom of movement must be respected and that countries outside the eurozone should not prevent further integration of the currency union.

EU heads of governments were meeting in Brussels on Thursday evening to discuss British Prime Minister David Cameron's demands on EU reforms.

"The most difficult questions are those regarding the eurozone and welfare benefits for EU workers," Hollande told reporters about Cameron's four demands.

"There can be adjustments, accomodation, but European rules and principles must be respected," he said.

"It was a frank and open discussion," the French president said.

