LONDON The murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox, who was shot and stabbed in the street last week, appeared increasingly likely to have been a politically motivated attack, the leader of the opposition Labour Party told parliament on Monday.

"Her community and the whole country has been united in grief, and united in rejecting the well of hatred that killed her in what increasingly appears to have been an act of extreme political violence," Corbyn told a specially-convened session of parliament.

