A sign hangs outside Member of Parliament Jo Cox's office in Batley ahead of her funeral in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman and children walk past a sign and flowers standing outside a shop near to where murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's funeral cortege will pass in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A sign and flowers stand outside a shop near to where murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's funeral cortege will pass in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Mourners wait to watch the funeral cortege of Member of Parliament Jo Cox pass the library where she was murdered in Batley, northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mourners wait to watch the funeral cortege of Member of Parliament Jo Cox pass near the spot where she was murdered in Batley, northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mourners wait to watch the funeral cortege of Member of Parliament Jo Cox pass near the spot where she was murdered in Batley, northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mourners wait to watch the funeral cortege of murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox pass in front of her constituency office in Batley, northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mourners throw flowers on to the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's as her funeral cortege will passes through Heckmondwike in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

School children and teachers throw flowers on to the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's as her funeral cortege will passes through Heckmondwike in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates -

People line the road as the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's passes through Heckmondwike in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People line the road as the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's passes through Heckmondwike in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People line the road as the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox's passes through Batlley in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People lining the road react as the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox passes through Batlley in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Two boys throw flowers at the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox as people line the road to watch her funeral cortege pass through Batlley in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Two boys throw flowers at the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox as people line the road to watch her funeral cortege pass through Batlley in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman throws a flower at the hearse carrying murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox as people line the road to watch her funeral cortege pass through Batlley in northern Britain, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BATLEY, England The funeral of MP Jo Cox, whose murder shocked Britain in the run-up to last month's EU referendum, was being held on Friday in the northern English constituency she represented.

Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, was shot and stabbed in the street in the village of Birstall, West Yorkshire, on June 16 as she made her way to an advice session for the people she represented in parliament.

The slaying of the opposition Labour Party lawmaker a little over a year after she was elected, horrified politicians and the public, and overshadowed the final days of referendum campaigning.

Cox, who was an ardent supporter of Britain remaining in Europe, had campaigned for Syrian refugees and had praised the positive impact immigration had had on her constituency, Batley and Spen, a semi-rural area near the city of Leeds.

Her husband Brendan Cox said on Twitter before the private service he was "thinking of all victims of hatred today".

"Jo would ask us not to fight hate with hate but draw together to drain the swamp that extremism breeds in," he said.

A 52-year-old local man, Thomas Mair, has been charged with Cox's murder and will go on trial in November.

(Reporting by Darren Staples, writing by Paul Sandle, editing by Stephen Addison)