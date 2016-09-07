UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday he expects to vote for another interest rate cut this year if the economy evolves as the central bank expects.
"If the economy evolves as set out in the August forecast, I would expect to vote for another cut in Bank Rate this year as highlighted in the Minutes of the MPC's August meeting," Cunliffe said in a statement to lawmakers.
"If demand slows more significantly than expected, and the output gap is correspondingly larger, I would be willing to vote for further monetary stimulus."
The Bank of England said it expects the British economy to slow markedly in the second half of 2016 following the vote to leave the European Union, while avoiding recession.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.