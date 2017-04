Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday that a draft agreement with Britain on European Union reforms was on the way.

"A final meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed that a draft agreement with Britain is finally on the way," Sobotka said on his Twitter account.

The Czechs are leading central European countries that demand limits on proposed cuts in benefits for EU workers in Britain.

