PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday Britain leaving the European Union would bring a wave of nationalism and separatism to Europe.

"Rightist extremists and nationalists would open this theme sooner or later in the Czech Republic and other states," he said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Sobotka said he considered any proposals for the Czech Republic to exit the EU "senseless, harmful and dangerous".

British Prime Minister David Cameron won a deal on EU reforms at a summit in Brussels last week that he hopes to sell to voters before a referendum in June on whether Britain should stay in the 28-member bloc.

Sobotka led a group of central European countries that partially succeeded in restricting Cameron's welfare cuts to new arrivals rather than the more than 1 million European migrant workers already in the UK.

He said EU membership was a guarantee of his country's prosperity and security.

In case of a British exit from the EU, the Social Democrat leader said it would prove "a big political challenge" for both leftist and rightist politicians to emphasise the importance of the Czech Republic staying in the bloc.

The Czech Republic joined the EU in 2004 but has yet to set a date to join the bloc's euro zone that uses the common currency and a succession of mostly eurosceptic politicians have strongly influenced public opinion over the years.

Well-known EU critic Vaclav Klaus was president for a decade until 2013. He hesitated to sign the EU's milestone Lisbon Treaty, before finally putting pen to paper as the last head of an EU state in 2009.

In January, the Czechs emerged as the most eurosceptic nation in a poll which showed EU membership was valued as positive by 41 percent of Czech respondents, compared to 52 percent in Britain.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Dominic Evans)