Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (C) speaks during a meeting with China's Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

PRAGUE The Czech government has no intention of holding any referendum on European Union or NATO membership, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's office said in a statement on Friday, a week after Britain's surprise vote to leave the bloc.

President Milos Zeman had called on Thursday for the country to hold a referendum on membership of both though he said he backed his country staying in both organisations.

