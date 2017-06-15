FILE PHOTO: EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square in London, Britain March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The Big Ben clocktower is seen in London, Britain, 12 March, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will start talks over Britain's departure from the EU on Monday, Britain's Department for Exiting the European Union and the European Commission said on Thursday in a joint statement.

"David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June," the statement read.

EU officials have said the talks will be in Brussels.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)