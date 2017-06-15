Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
BRUSSELS Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will start talks over Britain's departure from the EU on Monday, Britain's Department for Exiting the European Union and the European Commission said on Thursday in a joint statement.
"David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June," the statement read.
EU officials have said the talks will be in Brussels.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.