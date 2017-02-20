British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis during a press conference at Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden February 14, 2017. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin via REUTERS

TALLINN Britain remains on track to trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Monday, although he would not name a specific date.

"We will complete by March 31 and trigger by March 31. When before then? I am not going to offer a view. I am confident we can meet that date," Davis told reporters during a trip to Estonia.

(Reporting by David Mardiste, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)