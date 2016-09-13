Scaffolding surrounds part of the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster in London, Britain September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's parliament may well have to ratify part of the legislation needed for the country to exit the European Union, Brexit Secretary David Davis told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

"There has to be some legislation (to enact Brexit), no doubt about that," said Davis, whose formal title is Secretary of State for exiting the European Union.

"There are various stages, firstly some legislation to deal with the European Communities Act 1972 ... There may well have to be at least parliamentary ratification under the relevant 2010 legislation, the so-called CRAG legislation, but that's the absolute minimum I can see," he said.

He was referring to the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010. The issue of parliamentary ratification is sensitive because a majority of MPs voted for Britain to remain in the European Union.

The United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave in a referendum on June 23, and Prime Minister Theresa May has said the will of the people must be respected.

(Reporting by William James and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)