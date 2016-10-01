David Davies, secretary of state for exiting the European Union arrives at 10 Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The UK's Brexit minister David Davis will say on Sunday that employment rights will be protected when the country leaves the European Union, the Telegraph newspaper reported on its website.

"To those who are trying to frighten British workers, saying 'When we leave, employment rights will be eroded', I say firmly and unequivocally 'no they won't'," the newspaper said he will tell members at the Conservative Party conference.

He will also say that EU law will be transposed into domestic British law on the day Britain formally leaves the European Union, and any changes will be made subsequently by British politicians.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)