LONDON Britain's government will reject any attempt to ignore the result of its referendum vote to leave the European Union or to unduly delay the process of exiting the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Monday.

"The mandate is clear and we will reject any attempt to undo the referendum result, any attempt to hold up the process unduly, or any attempt to keep Britain in the EU by the back door by those who didn't like the answer they were given on June 23rd," Davis told parliament.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)