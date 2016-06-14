Illustration picture of postal ballot papers June 1, 2016 in London ahead of the June 23 BREXIT referendum when voters will decide whether Britain will remain in the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

BRUSSELS Britain's departure from the European Union would weaken Western security, the country's defence minister said at NATO on Tuesday, warning of a "dangerous moment" as polls indicated growing momentum for those wanting to leave the bloc.

"This is a dangerous moment," Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon told reporters when asked about the Leave campaign and defence.

"No country has ever left either NATO or the European Union and that would clearly weaken the security of Western Europe. Those are the twin pillars of our security," he said as he arrived for a NATO defence ministers meeting.

He also dismissed reports that the European Union was planning an EU army, saying Britain would anyway veto such an idea.

