UK confident it can move on to next phase of Brexit talks by October
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in a day

UK confident it can move on to next phase of Brexit talks by October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (L) and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a joint news conference after the round of Brexit talks in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is confident it will have made enough progress in exit negotiations with the European Union by October to move on to talks about the future relationship with the bloc, the Brexit department said on Thursday.

The EU's top negotiator has said talks between Britain and the EU on the future relationship are now less likely to start in October because of a lack of progress on Brexit divorce issues so far, including over a financial settlement.

"We have already made good progress on a number of issues, ... government officials are working at pace and we are confident we will have made sufficient progress by October to advance the talks to the next phase," a spokesman for Britain's Brexit department said.

"On the financial settlement, we have been clear that we recognise the UK has obligations to the EU and that the EU also has obligations to the UK."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

