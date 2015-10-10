LONDON The Conservative government has drawn up a plan of key demands for Britain to stay in the world's largest trading bloc, the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing Cabinet sources.

The plan includes forcing Brussels to make "an explicit statement" saying Britain will be kept out of any move towards a European superstate and another "explicit statement" that the euro is not the official currency of the European Union, thereby protecting the pound in a "multi-currency" union, it said.

The plan also foresees a structure whereby countries who are in the euro zone would not dominate over those who aren't and a new "red card" system which would give groups of national parliaments the power to stop directives and even scrap EU laws, the newspaper said.

The Cabinet sources said they were confident they could find a way to keep Britain inside the EU with better membership terms, the newspaper said.

The plan outlined was in keeping with some of Prime Minister David Cameron's recent comments. He said this week that he would fight hard to get a better EU deal for Britain and that he would make sure the country never signed up to the EU's stated goal of "ever closer union".

The debate about Britain's membership in the EU is heating up, as Cameron seeks to renegotiate its terms ahead of a referendum he has promised by the end of 2017.

He has said the renegotiation was "bloody hard work" and refused to rule out campaigning for a British exit if other EU leaders failed to grant him the concessions he wants.

He says he will announce his final position only after negotiations. He personally favours Britain staying in a reformed EU but would "not be heartbroken" to leave.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Editing by W Simon)